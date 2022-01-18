Medford police hunt for bank robbery suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police confirmed there were two bank robberies Tuesday morning in Medford.

Just after 10:00 a.m., the First Interstate Bank on Barnett Road and neighboring Banner Bank were robbed by a single suspect. No weapon was seen during the robberies.

The Medford Police Department said the suspect then fled the area on foot toward the Larson Creek bike path.

The suspect was described as a white man in his mid-40s, 5’8” to 6’ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored hoody with white cursive writing on the front and back, a ball cap with a red and white flag style pattern on the bill, black sweatpants, black sunglasses, and a blue-colored mask.

Nearby St. Mary’s School was placed on temporary lockdown. However, the school was later determined to be safe.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Medford police at 541-770-4783 or 9-1-1. Refer to case number 22-980.