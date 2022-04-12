Medford police identify fatal crash victim

MEDFORD, Ore. – A passenger who died after a Medford crash has been identified.

Police said at about 2:00 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed into a tree in the area of Crater Lake Avenue and Roberts Road.

Three people were inside the truck at the time of the crash and it took several minutes to get them out.

All three were taken to a local hospital, but one passenger died. The other two are still being treated for their injuries.

On Tuesday, the person who passed away was identified as 30-year-old Shawn David Munro of Medford.

Police said alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

No further information was provided by investigators.