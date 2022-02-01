Medford police investigate Connecting Point computer store burglary

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are searching for a suspect who stole several computers and other items from a Medford business.

Connecting Point computer store said this past Saturday, someone broke into a neighboring business at about 4 a.m. then proceeded to bust through the wall shared with Connecting Point. The suspect got away with several MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros, Mac Minis, Windows Laptops, and more.

According to Connecting Point, Medford police arrived shortly after the burglar left and started an investigation.

Connecting Point posted, “Hopefully, with the help of our community, we may get lucky and someone will recognize the criminal. If you have any information please message us on FB, call our store at 541-773-9861, or call Medford Police at 541-774-2250 (Case No. 22-1555). Thanks, everyone!”