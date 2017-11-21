Medford police investigate drive-by shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding a drive-by shooting in Medford.
According to the Medford Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 7:35 Monday night. Officers said a residence in the 1100 block of Dakota Avenue was shot at. An unoccupied vehicle was also struck with bullets. Multiple ammunition casings were recovered from the scene. Police didn’t specify what caliber they were.
Witnesses told police the shooter was in a white sedan that drove past the residence traveling eastbound.
Anyone with surveillance video in the area is asked to contact police.
MPD is looking into whether the shooting could be gang related, “…although we have seen very little gang activity lately,” they said.
Police didn’t immediately provide any further information about the shooting.