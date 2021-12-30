Medford police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash

MEDFORD, Ore. – One person died after a hit-and-run incident in north Medford.

The Medford Police Department said on the evening of Monday, December 27, a person was reportedly panhandling on the concrete median at the intersection in front of the Crater Lake Highway McDonalds.

Sometime before 6:02 p.m., that person was hit by an unknown vehicle. He was conscious after the incident but later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The victim’s name will be released once family members have been notified.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Medford police at 541-770-4783. Refer to case number 21-21029.