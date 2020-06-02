Home
Medford Police investigating incidents at George Floyd protest

MEDFORD, Ore. — Protests, both peaceful and violent, are taking place across the country over the death of George Floyd who was killed in Minneapolis police custody a week ago.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, these protests are expanding to downtown Medford, where people are calling for justice.

Medford Police say a person was reported driving through protestors while another man was said to be waving a gun.

Police say the driver who was reported traveling through the protestors is under investigation.

The mobile response team was also activated for a man at Central and 9th said to be waving a gun and becoming confrontational.

Police say he was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

