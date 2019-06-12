Medford police looking for theft suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a suspect wanted in connection with a $100,000 theft case.
The Medford Police Department said 58-year-old Randall Lee Thomas has several outstanding felony warrants for a theft that officers have been investigating since February.
MPD believes Thomas stole a large amount of gold coins, two firearms and other property from an elderly man on Lawnsdale Drive.
Thomas is described as 6’1” tall and weighing 190 pounds. He’s known to frequent the Trail area and the Oregon Coast.
Anyone with information about the location of Thomas is asked to call and refer to case number 19-2518.