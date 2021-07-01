Home
Medford Police: Man in custody after shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. —One man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say he was shot in the leg. The call came in at 2:15 Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the 11-hundred block of Bens Lane, in northwest Medford. Police say the man was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Residents say it’s rare for the neighborhood to have any act of violence.

“It’s unusual for this neighborhood because it’s usually nice and quiet in here because it’s a dead-end road, so usually we don’t get any through traffic or anything like that,” said Medford resident, Mike Mcphilomy.

A man was taken into custody after police say he was found hiding in or near the scene.

It’s unknown if he’s facing charges at this time.

