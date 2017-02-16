Medford Police: More “I need a tow” scams reported

Medford, Ore. – Medford Police said Wesley Daniel Scott, also known locally as the “I need a tow scammer”, is back at it again.
Scott was originally arrested in December of last year for going door to door in Medford neighborhoods claiming he needed money for a tow. In reality, there was no tow truck waiting.
According to police he used the money to support his heroin addiction.
Medford Police said Scott was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Jail on December 14, 2016. However, due to the charges being relatively minor, he was released from jail shortly after his booking. The charges are pending.
Roughly three months after Scott’s initial arrest, Medford Police took to Facebook to warn the public about new reports of the scam, and they included this personal plea to Scott: “Mr. Scott, if you are reading this, please stop. This is getting ridiculous.”