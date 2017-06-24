Home
Medford police officers train for active shooter

Medford, Ore. — If you heard the sound of gun shots near Riverside Avenue and Highway 62 Friday afternoon, it was all part of a training exercise for Medford police.

Officers were training for three different scenarios: riot control or mobile response, building searches and active shooter scenarios.

“The threats always out there,” MPD Detective Kirk Cromwell says, “we don’t get to choose where it’s gonna show up or when it’s gonna show up, but we have to be prepared for it.”

This is one of a dozen trainings officers take part in each year. At least one topic is covered every month.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

