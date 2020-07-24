Medford Police ramping up bike patrol

MPD is using electric bikes and fully electric off road vehicles.
This is the first full summer where both have been used by MPD… and so far, officers are very happy with the new form of transportation.
“The ability to see crimes in progress is a big advantage to bike patrols. Butted when you’re on a bike you see better you hear better and you’re very mobile,” says Lieutenant Mike Budreau.
Bike patrols and even an ATV have been a big part of MPD’s “liveability team”, which launched last year.
