Medford Police respond to several crashes after snow accumulates

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department had two traffic officers responding to crashes on Thursday.
The agency says it responded to 11 crashes, but those are just the ones that were reported.
“They need to make sure they’re giving themselves extra distance between them in the car in front of them. They just have to make sure [to] try to drive major roadways that are more well-traveled because that’s where the roads get cleared off quicker than some of the side roads,” said Lt. Trevor Arnold, Medford Police Dept.
Lt. Arnold says it’s important to avoid streets that have a steep grade and suggests turning on your headlights.
If you do crash, pull off the road and exchange insurance and other information.
