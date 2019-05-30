Medford police search for missing endangered teen

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are trying to track down a teenager who may be in danger.
The Medford Police Department said 16-year-old Elijah White visited the Rogue Valley Mall around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to officers, White’s vehicle was found unoccupied in the mall parking lot with the keys in the door. In addition, his cell phone was found in the middle of the road near Red Lobster. White could not be located.
Those suspicious circumstances led officers to the conclusion that White could be in danger.
Anyone who has any further information about this case is asked to call MPD at 541-774-2250.