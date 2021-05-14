Medford police search for two missing teens

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local police are asking for help finding two missing teens.
The Medford Police Department said 13-year-old Kail Schmalz and 16-year-old Sophia Cullen are both runaways and may be traveling together.
According to MPD, the pair are believed to be in Ashland and haven’t been seen or heard from since May 4.
Kail is described as 6’00, 160 pounds, blonde/brown hair, and blue eyes. Sophia is described as 5’06, 100 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.
“Both families are extremely worried about their kids and hope to be reunited with them soon,” MPD said.
Anyone with information about the teens’ whereabouts is asked to call 541-770-4783. Refer to case number 21-7109.