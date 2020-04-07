Medford police search for woman in distress

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are trying to find a woman in distress who was caught on security camera video.
The Medford Police Department said at about 12:30 a.m. on April 7, an apparently panicked woman appeared at a home’s doorstep on East Main Street near North Berkeley Way.
She tried to get someone to answer the door, but she left before help came.
MPD said the searched the area extensively but couldn’t find any leads.
“We need to find her and make sure she is okay,” police said. “Any tips would be appreciated.”
You can call MPD at 541-774-2250 and refer to case number 20-5701.