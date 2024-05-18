Medford Police searching for bank robbery suspect

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Friday.

MPD said the robbery happened at the Key Bank on East Barnett Road Friday afternoon.

Police posted photos of the suspect and a vehicle on their Facebook page.

MPD is asking the public to contact 911 if they have any information.

The agency didn’t provide any details on the suspect, though you can see in the photos that it appears to be a white man.

But MPD did say the suspect has a tattoo on the back of his left hand.

