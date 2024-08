MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is searching for an 83-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.

MPD says Ronald Albert Anderson was last seen in the area of East McAndrews Road and Springbrook Road around 3 p.m.

He is wearing a blue long sleeve button up shirt with tan slacks and red walking shoes.

Police say Ronald has advanced dementia. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call MPD at 541-776-7206.