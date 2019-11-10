Medford Police searching for missing boy

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — (11/10 11:33 a.m.) UPDATE: The child has been located and is safe.

Medford Police Department is looking for a missing 10-year-old.

Police say Memphis Lee River went missing Saturday night around 11:00 p.m., from the 4700 block of Hathaway Drive. He was last seen in his bedroom.

He is described as 4 feet-9 inches tall, weighing about 73lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a brown/grey sweater, a green t-shirt, and Christmas PJ bottoms.

Police asked that anyone with information on his whereabouts call dispatch at 541-776-7206.

