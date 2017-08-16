Medford Police seek bank robbery suspect

Medford, Ore. – Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a Medford bank.
The Medford Police Department said the robbery occurred just before 5:00 p.m. on August 15 at the Wells Fargo Bank inside the Safeway on Crater Lake Highway.
The male robbery suspect is described by as a thin white man with a pale face. His age could range from late 40s to 60s.
MPD is also working to identify a female witness who was with a child shown in surveillance photos. She was leaving as the suspect was running out and may have observed him jumping into a vehicle.
Any witnesses are asked to call 541-770-4783.