Medford police seek information about drive-by shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police in Medford are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a vehicle that was seen around the time of a fatal drive-by shooting.
The Medford Police Department said a red or maroon Chevy or GMS step-side pickup truck, manufactured between 1988 and 1993, was seen in the area of a shooting in the 300 block of Chestnut Avenue on November 22.
According to MPD, detectives believe the occupants of the pickup truck may have information that could be “beneficial to the investigation.”
Police confirmed 23-year-old Christian Barajas died at the scene of the shooting. It’s believed he was walking on Chestnut Avenue when the incident occurred.
A suspect has not been publicly identified. Police believe the suspect, or suspects, took off in a dark-colored minivan leaving north of Chestnut Avenue towards Meadows Lane.
Immediately after the shooting, police said they were working to determine if it was gang-related.
If you have any information about this vehicle or the homicide case, call Medford police at 541-774-2230.