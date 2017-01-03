Medford Police seeking Jimmy John’s burglary suspect

Medford, Ore., — Medford Police say Jimmy Johns at the Medford Center was broken into over the holiday weekend.
Police say around midnight on New Years Day, an unknown suspect broke into the restaurant through the front window.
Officers say he was able to get away before police arrived, but are hopeful the store’s surveillance footage will help identify him.
It is unknown at this time if anything was taken.
Police say the suspected appears to be a Hispanic man in his 50s.
If you know anything about the burglary or if the suspect looks familiar to you, contact Medford Police.