Medford Police spread Christmas cheer with presents for a local family

MEDFORD, Ore. — After a Medford family tragically lost a father earlier this year, the police department stepped up to make sure they could still have a merry Christmas. Detective Elizabeth Hull with Medford Police said she helped the family right after their loss in September and has been thinking about them ever since.

MPD has a Christmas program every year to help a family in need have a merry Christmas. This year, Detective Hull nominated Ashley Gideon’s family. Ashley says she knew officers planned to stop by with a few gifts but didn’t realize they’d be making multiple trips into her home with presents! “When they came in a dropped all this stuff off, we’ve been dealing with grief and pain and all the bad things, and for the first time I felt a little joy,” remembered Gideon.

She is a single mom of three kids, so she says this gift is beyond amazing. She says she is so thankful for Detective Hull, Medford Police and the Fire department. The thanks is not only for what they did for her family, but also for the work they do in the community everyday.

The kids have been able to open a few presents pre-Christmas and tell us so far, their favorite is the Robux.