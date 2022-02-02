Medford police still searching for man accused of killing his stepmother

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are releasing additional photos of a wanted homicide suspect along with more details about the case.

On Saturday, January 15, Medford police investigated a homicide in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Cristian Lamberto Barboza-Valerio, fled before officers arrived.

On January 20, the victim in the case was identified as 39-year-old Adriana Paulina Mendoza Lopez. Family members have been notified about the death. On February 2, investigators revealed she was Barboza-Valerio’s stepmother.

Investigators continue to search for Barboza-Valerio, who has been formally charged with second-degree murder. He reportedly has ties to Yuba City, California and Pittsburg, California. It was believed he was headed in that direction when his truck was found abandoned near the Oregon-California border. He has also been known to frequent the Cave Junction area.

Due to the ongoing nature of the case, no further information was released by prosecutors.