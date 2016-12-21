Medford police stop suspected human trafficking effort

Tonight they’re trying to raise awareness about the signs and the resources available.
“My goal is that if there’s a trafficker that is involved in these girls’ lives, that he’s very afraid,” Det. Jim Williams says.
At the Medford Police Department, Detective Jim Williams is actively investigating cases of human trafficking. His latest, began a week and a half ago, when detectives learned of 2 young girls staying at a Medford hotel who were posted for sale online.
“From all outward appearances appeared to be preparing to engage in commercial sex acts,” Det. Williams says.
Detectives called Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking expert and advocate. They made contact with the girls on Monday.
“We get to talk to the victim as an advocate, not as a police officer,” Rebecca Bender says, “those are some of the first words that we say to them is ‘I’m not a cop, I’m not here to get any information from you, I just want to make sure you’re okay.'”
The two weren’t cooperative with Bender or law enforcement but they say that’s not unusual with victims of human trafficking. And while the 18-year-old took off, police say the minor has been connected with help.
They hope by bringing awareness to what’s happening right here in Medford, more women and girls can get the help they need.
“If you see something that doesn’t look right -you see two young girls that are checking into hotels and a lot of traffic is coming in and out of rooms- those are things that we should get calls on,” Williams says.
“You’d rather be safe than sorry right?” Bender says, “I know sometimes we think ‘well what if it’s not’, well then the police will investigate it and prove that it’s not and they’ll move on, but if it is what if you did nothing and there was a 17-year-old girl in a hotel room, being controlled by older people?”
No arrests have been made in the case, but it is an open and active investigation. If you suspect a case of human trafficking in your area you’re urged to call local police or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.