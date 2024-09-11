Medford police warn community about blackmail extortion scam

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is warning the community about a blackmail extortion scam.

According to MPD, officers have received reports from individuals who have received emails from scammers “claiming to have personal, incriminating information.” The scammers are then demanding to be paid by Bitcoin to prevent release of said information.

The department says anyone who receives these emails should delete them and advises community members not to pay any ransom. If the emails continue, individuals can contact the Medford Police Department and or report them to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

MPD also offering up tips to keep community members safe from scam artists:

Do not open emails from unknown senders

Do not click on suspicious attachments

Be cautious when interacting with unfamiliar individuals on social media

