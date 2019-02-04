Medford “porch pirate” caught on video

MEDFORD, Ore. – An alleged thief was captured on camera Sunday stealing a package off of a porch in Medford.
Just after 1:00 p.m. on February 3, a man stole a package off of a porch on Brookdale Avenue.
Luckily for the homeowner, when the thief walked close to the doorbell, the camera began recording, and he didn’t get away with much. “A box of printing ink,” homeowner Paul Ferris said, “so if he thinks he’s going to get something worth a lot of value, that’s not. it’s just the principle of things.”
The man took off on a bike down Brookdale Avenue.
If you recognize him you’re asked to call Medford police.