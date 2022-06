MEDFORD, Ore. – As Pride Month continues, this weekend is there’s a “Medford Pride” gathering.

The event celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community.

At Pride, you’ll find live music and performances, food trucks and vendors, as well as resources in Southern Oregon.

Medford Pride is Saturday, June 11, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Pear Blossom Park.

You can learn more HERE.