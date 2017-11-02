Medford proposes ‘Park Watch’ program

Medford, Ore. — City councilors are considering a request to approve a new ‘Park Watch’ program. The program is an initiative designed to encourage the public to be more aware of park conditions – including trash on the grounds and people misusing the parks.
The city said it’s impossible for law enforcement and park maintenance to continually monitor the properties, which include 27 city parks and a seven-mile stretch of the Bear Creek Greenway.
“There’s nothing worse than having a park that has a bad reputation. So we’re trying to be proactive here and give people an opportunity – who care about their park system – that help us combat those things,” said Rich Rosenthal, Medford Parks and Recreation.
Parks and Recreation said the program is in its earliest stages, and consists of four elements. The first is park signage, which people can expect to see at the end of January. If you’d like to donate your time to the Parks and Recreation department – they said they welcome new volunteers. For more information, you can contact them directly.