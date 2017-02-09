Medford Public Works repairing potholes

Medford, Ore. — Medford Public Works is working on filling potholes. Crews were out on Riverside Wednesday morning putting down hot mix.
It’s an annual effort, but more important this year, because of the effects of our recent winter weather.
“When the subbase underneath gets saturated, it doesn’t support the surface as well – so you get more flexing and that flexing causes cracking and pretty soon a piece pops out and more water gets in, more pieces pop out,” said Cory Crebbin, director of Medford Public Works.
If you come across a pothole and would like to report it, you can contact Medford Public Works at 541-774-2600.
NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.