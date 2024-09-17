Medford Public Works say reduced speed limits help with safety & compliance

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s Public Works Director says upcoming speed limit reductions will help with safety, while complying with state law.

This Thursday several areas in Medford will see a reduced speed limit.

Central Avenue, from 10th Street to Barnett Road, will be reduced from 35 to 30 miles per hour.

Riverside Avenue from Barnett Road to 12th Street, will also be reduced to 30 miles per hour.

And another section of Riverside Avenue, from 12th Street to Jackson Street, will be reduced to 20 miles per hour.

“The legislature said business districts should have a statutory legal speed limit or 20 miles an hour,” says Medford Public Works Director, John Vial, “and we feel that Riverside in this area is a business district.”

Medford police says the first 30 days will see no citations for speed violators, they will instead receive warning letters if people go 11 miles per hour or more over the limit.

But after that, on October 19th, citations will be issued.

