Medford Radiology Group victims of cybersecurity event

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local radiology group that partners with Providence and Asante, was the victim of what it’s calling a “significant cyber security event” last week.

Medford Radiology Group said it became aware of the event early Friday morning.

It said the problem has kept them from seeing or reporting on any images.

The group said it has a cyber security team that is currently investigating.

Its leadership told NBC5 Tuesday that it still doesn’t know the full scope yet.

The group released a statement:

“Medford Radiology Group has discovered that it has experienced a significant cybersecurity event during the holiday weekend which is currently affecting operations. We have retained a team of cybersecurity and computer forensics experts to assist us with our investigation and response. We are utilizing all available resources to offer radiology services and patient care to the extent possible while our experts and the Medford team work as quickly as possible to fully restore operations. We appreciate your patience as we conduct our investigation and respond to this incident.”

The group says it alerted its outside partners, like Asante and Providence, about the event quickly. The group said it feels confident their partners are secure.

