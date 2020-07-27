Medford Railroad Park in danger of closing

MEDFORD, Ore.— The Medford Railroad Park is struggling to make ends meet due to COVID-19.
Typically, the park is a free place for families to visit from April through October. Since the pandemic hit, the park has not been able to open for the 2020 season.
Park officials say there are still bills to pay, seven acres of land to maintain, and tens of thousands of dollars in equipment to take care of.
“It’s impacted the people that work here, that volunteer here, but it’s impacted the public more because they’re used to coming out there,” Tony Johnson, Track Superintendent with Southern Oregon Live Steamers. “I mean to this day I get phone calls, ‘you going to open up this weekend’, ‘no we can’t open up.'”
The park is hoping to raise $50,000 in order to open back up to the public in 2021.
