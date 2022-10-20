Medford Railroad Park’s 2022 season comes to an end

MEDFORD, Ore. – The last run of the 2022 season is here at the Medford Railroad Park and it’s going out in a very fun way.

The park will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, for one last time this year.

Kids are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes to the park for a spooky railroad experience.

If anyone has a railroad engineer costume, or a Thomas the Train outfit, now’s your chance!

As always, admission to the park is completely free, but donations are appreciated and food is available to purchase.

If you miss out on the train fun this weekend, not to worry. The park volunteers will be hosting their railroad show at the expo over Thanksgiving weekend.

Right now, organizers say they are excited for next year’s season where they plan to show off a new train.

They expect people will be able to ride it when the 2023 season begins in April.