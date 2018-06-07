Medford renews road access agreement through Prescott Park

MEDFORD, Ore. — An agreement that lets a local excavation company access it’s quarry through Prescott Park was renewed tonight.
Medford city council extended the agreement for two years.
Roxy Ann Road is the only route to access the rock pit operated by Burl Brim Excavation.
The agreement lets the company access it and limits how and when trucks can use the road.
In return, the excavation company maintains Roxy Ann Road and gives the City of Medford a discount on rock, an investment that could prove beneficial for park-goers.
The city hopes the maintenance done will reduce the cost of chip-sealing the road in the future.