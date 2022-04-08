Medford resident arrested for growing illegal marijuana in Douglas County

GLENDALE, Ore. – A Medford resident was arrested for allegedly growing illegal marijuana in Douglas County.

Late Thursday evening, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a warrant on three warehouse buildings in the 300 block of Hayward Lane in Glendale, directly adjacent to Glendale High School

Inside, they reportedly found a “substantial and sophisticated” illegal marijuana operation with a large quantity processed and ready for sale.

Police said the warehouses had an elaborate, un-permitted and “dangerous” electrical system, which reportedly experienced two electrical fires in recent months.

Detectives said expensive lighting equipment watering and air filtration systems hundreds of fans and timers and more all required vast amounts of electricity.

In total, police seized over 4,000 pounds of processed marijuana and 18,000 live plants.

Detectives arrested 29-year-old Hernandez-Reyes of Medford at the scene on multiple illegal marijuana charges.