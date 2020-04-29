Medford restaurant uses gift cards to help other businesses

MEDFORD, Ore. – With many restaurants struggling under stay at home orders, a local spot has come up with an incentive for people to eat local.
Rosario’s Italian Restaurant in Medford is giving away $5 gift cards to customers who spend $20 dollars or more at their restaurant. But here’s where the promotion is different: the gift card isn’t for Rosarios, but for different local restaurants.
Rosario’s owner Mike Hogan said he wants to support local businesses. “So when somebody comes in and spends $20, I’m going to let them pick whatever gift card they want out of the nine different business,” he explained.
The offer lasts as long as the businesses have gift cards available. They say it’s their way of paying it forward and encouraging folks to support local businesses.