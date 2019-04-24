Medford robbery suspect arrested thanks to DNA

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police have made an arrest in connection with a 2018 armed robbery at a Medford market.
Last April, a masked man walked into the Woodland Heights Market at the corner of Prune Street and Columbus Avenue. He jumped over the counter and demanded cash while holding a knife. According to police, the robber took off before officers got there. However, they found an item worn by the suspect during the robbery in a nearby neighborhood.
Oregon State Police technicians were able to do DNA testing on that item and link it to 23-year-old Andrew Beck. Beck is a convicted felon, and on probation for burglary.
According to Medford Police, Beck was interviewed on Tuesday and booked at the Jackson County Jail on a charge of 1st degree robbery. His bail is set at $100,000.