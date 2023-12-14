Medford Rogues Hires New Head Coach

Medford, Ore. – Medford Rogues have a new Head Coach Nate Esposito is taking the title.

He comes from the coaching staff of the Rogues rival the Lincoln Potters. He’s also an undergrad assistant at Oregon State where he works with catchers and the coaching staff.

He says he’s excited for the opportunity and eager to hit the field.

The coaching change comes after former Head Coach Parker Berberet stepped down in September.

The Rogues’ season opens next summer on May 30.

