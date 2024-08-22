Medford roofing company fined over $100K for failure to safeguard workers

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford roofing company faces a $103,438 fine from Oregon OSHA for repeatedly failing to safeguard workers from fall hazards.

The agency cited JAM Construction Inc. following an inspection at a Central Point job site at which the company failed to ensure fall protection was installed and used by employees working on the roof.

According to Oregon OSHA, this resulted in exposure to potential falls of up to 13 feet.

“Any employer who directs workers to do job tasks at heights must make sure those workers are protected against fall hazards. It is a requirement, not an option,” said Renée Stapleton, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “To repeatedly fail to put the safety of workers first only increases the risk of serious injury or even death.”

This is the third time over 17 months that the company has violated fall protection requirements.

JAM Construction, Inc. was also cited for failing to provide documentation proving employees had received fall protection training.

During the most recent inspection, the construction company corrected the violation, and it has 30 days from receiving the citation to file an appeal.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.