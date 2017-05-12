Medford School Board, MEA reach tentative contract agreement

Medford, Ore. — After weeks of negotiations, Medford’s School District, and it’s teachers have a tentative plan in place for the next two years.
“We’re really excited that we were able to get this wrapped up so quickly,” school board member, Jeff Thomas says.
More than a month before the current contract expires, the Medford School Board and the Medford Education Association are close to reaching a deal.
“It provides security to the district for the next 2 years,” Thomas says, “offers a sustainable health insurance plan for our members which is important to our community.”
“The association and the district were able to come to a compromise regarding issues that make the best use of time and resources, while remaining fiscally responsible,” MEA President, Dan Jones says.
The tentative agreement is for a 2 year contract. Over the 2 years it includes a 2% cost of living increase, with continued step raises for longevity, and members will continue to pay 10% of their medical benefits.
Both parties say the process was collaborative, and they walked away with a deal that’s good for students, and staff.
“It was a really, really good process,” Jones says.
“I believe that there’s a lot of trust built between the district the board and the leadership of the MEA to do what’s best for the community and for kids,” Thomas says.
The current contract expires June 30th. If the new contract is ratified by then, members will each receive a $500 stipend. The MEA is set to meet with members early next week.