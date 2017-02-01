Medford school calendar change approved

Medford, Ore. – The Medford Education Association voted to approve a change to the school calendar year in order to make up for days lost due to winter weather closures.
The state allowed 14 hours of the missed instructional time to be written off, but the MEA said all parties agreed to restore four full days as it “best met the needs of students and families.”
The changes add the following days:
- Presidents Day (normally a holiday)
- March 13 (instead of conferences)
- June 15
- June 16
MEA said the decision was made in collaboration with Medford School District management and leaders of the MEA and OSEA.