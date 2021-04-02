Medford School District announces complete return to in-person learning

The district announced the decision to go “ALL-IN for ALL students” on April 2. The plan will be put into effect on April 12, meaning the approximately 12,000 MSD students can return to physical classrooms with safety protocols in place.
“This decision was not made in isolation,” MSD Superintendent Brett Champion said. “In addition to logistical concerns, we heard feedback on the need for planning time from teachers and staff to reconfigure schedules and rework lessons for in-person learning.”
Champion explained the move is the best choice for students’ education and mental health.
MSD provided the following schedule that will go into effect on the 12th:
|Level
|Days
|Times of Instruction
|Elementary Schools
|Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
|7:50-2:35 **May be some variations in schedules. Look for details on exact times from your school.
|Wednesdays (Starting April 21, April 7 & 14 in Canvas)
|7:50-1:00
|Ruch K-8
|Tuesday – Friday
|7:50 – 3:30
|Middle Schools
|Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
|9:00-3:45
|Wednesdays (Starting April 21, April 7 & 14 in Canvas)
|10:00-3:45
|High Schools
|Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
|8:45 – 3:30
|Wednesdays (Starting April 21, April 7 & 14 in Canvas)
|9:05 – 3:30
|Central Medford HS
|Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
|9:30 – 3:20
|Wednesdays (Starting April 21, April 7 & 14 in Canvas)
|9:05 – 3:30
MSD will continue to offer its Medford Online Academy to students who are more comfortable with virtual learning.