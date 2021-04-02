Home
Medford School District announces complete return to in-person learning

Medford School District announces complete return to in-person learning

Education Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Students in the Medford School District will be allowed to return to in-person learning full-time.

The district announced the decision to go “ALL-IN for ALL students” on April 2. The plan will be put into effect on April 12, meaning the approximately 12,000 MSD students can return to physical classrooms with safety protocols in place.

“This decision was not made in isolation,” MSD Superintendent Brett Champion said. “In addition to logistical concerns, we heard feedback on the need for planning time from teachers and staff to reconfigure schedules and rework lessons for in-person learning.”

Champion explained the move is the best choice for students’ education and mental health.

MSD provided the following schedule that will go into effect on the 12th:

Level Days Times of Instruction
Elementary Schools Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 7:50-2:35 **May be some variations in schedules. Look for details on exact times from your school.
Wednesdays (Starting April 21, April 7 & 14 in Canvas) 7:50-1:00
Ruch K-8 Tuesday – Friday 7:50 – 3:30
Middle Schools Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9:00-3:45
Wednesdays (Starting April 21, April 7 & 14 in Canvas) 10:00-3:45
High Schools  Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:45 – 3:30
Wednesdays  (Starting April 21, April 7 & 14 in Canvas) 9:05 – 3:30
Central Medford HS Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9:30 – 3:20
Wednesdays  (Starting April 21, April 7 & 14 in Canvas) 9:05 – 3:30

MSD will continue to offer its Medford Online Academy to students who are more comfortable with virtual learning.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »