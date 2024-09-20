Medford School District asking for feedback on potential cell phone policy

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District is moving forward with a potential district-wide cell phone policy, by asking the community for feedback.

Earlier this month, board members discussed the impacts that personal cell phones have on a learning environment.

Now, a community engagement effort is being launched on October 7, to get feedback from teachers, parents, and students.

The survey will be offered in both English and Spanish and folks can give their opinions digitally or on a paper survey supplied by school offices.

Medford School District Superintendent, Bret Champion says this is about updating the district’s policy to reflect what everyone thinks is right.

“We’re kind of framing it around that instead of calling it a ban or something like that because what we’re doing is engaging the community in where, in what’s the community’s thoughts around those things,” Champion said.

The school district plans to hold a town hall meeting in November to go over the results of the survey with the public.

