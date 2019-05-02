Medford School District, educators reach compromise on “Day of Action”

MEDFORD, Ore. – Teachers across the state plan to walk out in protest of a lack of state funding during a “Day of Action” on May 8th.
The Medford Education Association said it was expecting some teachers would walk out, but the district wasn’t sure how many actually planned to do so.
The district originally told parents that if enough teachers don’t show up, school could be canceled on May 8th, and one day would be added to the district calendar in June. However, in an April 26th update, MSD said based on their current information they plan to keep schools open on May 8th.
Medford School District administrators added at the time they “do not support a day of political activity by our employees that disrupts student learning.”
On May 2nd, the Medford School District and the Medford Education Association said they worked out a compromise that would allow both teachers and students to participate in the Day of Action.
The district and educators agreed that Medford elementary schools will remain open on the 8th. However, middle and high schoolers will be let out early, at 1:35 p.m. for middle schools and 1:45 p.m. for high schools. Bus schedules will be changed accordingly.
A “Medford March for Students” will be held in lieu of a walkout starting at 2:30 p.m. at Central Medford High School’s front lawn. Participants will then march to Alba Park at 2:50 p.m. for a rally scheduled at 3:10 p.m. After that, a downtown march will start at 4:30 p.m.
If there are any changes to the district’s current plan, families will be notified via email, phone, and text as soon as a decision is made.