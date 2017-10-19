Medford School District eyes withdrawing from SOESD

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School District is looking at withdrawing from the Southern Oregon Education Service District.
On Monday, the school district will consider submitting a notice of intent to withdraw from the service district.
According to a preliminary Medford School district analysis, they could cut costs by leaving SOESD. The money saved could be used to support other areas in the district.
If Medford School District does vote to take this first step, they would have until March 1st to make a final decision.