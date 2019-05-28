Medford School District holds bullying forum to find solutions

MEDFORD, Ore.– A bullying forum organized by the Medford School District is being held at Hedrick Middle School Tuesday evening. The forum is addressing bullying prevention and opening up a conversation for families to learn from a local panel of experts.
The event is set to go from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in Hedrick’s Multipurpose Room. The forum will be a question and answer session with experts specializing in such areas like suicide and mental health, school policy administration, and bullying prevention.
On the school district’s website topics that will be discussed were listed:
- State law and district policy regarding bullying and discipline
- Bullying prevention curriculum
- Mental health and suicide prevention
- School Safety
- Resources for talking to your children about bullying
Officials say they understand it’s a big issue not only here but at schools across the country. They want to get input from parents and students on how to create solutions.
“We know that this is an issue that is coming up this spring with families at this moment,” said Michelle Cummings, chief academic officer with Medford School District. “We want to be able to hear and respond to emerging concerns.”
For questions, contact [email protected]
