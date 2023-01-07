Medford School District implementing new bus badging system

MEDFORD, Ore.– Earlier this week, a Medford kindergartener was dropped off at the wrong bus stop.

Now, we’re learning what the Medford School District is doing to fix the issue.

The district said its implemented a new badging system over the last year and a half at four schools.

Students use ID cards that the bus driver scans when they get on and off the bus.

The district said it will eventually have an app that parents can use to track where their kid is on their bus route.

Assistant Superintendent Brad Earl said, “we have a system where if they try to badge off at the wrong stop it’s going to alert the driver immediately that this is not their normal stop, and then the driver can intervene.”

Earl said they plan to expand the system to four more schools this year.

That will include Griffin Creek, Hoover, Jacksonville and Oak Grove.

He said the district plans to continue expanding the program in the future.