Medford School District implementing new bus badging system

Posted by Derek Strom January 6, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.– Earlier this week, a Medford kindergartener was dropped off at the wrong bus stop.

Now, we’re learning what  the Medford School District is doing to fix the issue.

The district said its implemented a new badging system over the last year and a half at four schools.

Students use ID cards that the bus driver scans when they get on and off the bus.

The district said it will eventually have an app that parents can use to track where their kid is on their bus route.

Assistant Superintendent Brad Earl said, “we have a system where if they try to badge off at the wrong stop it’s going to alert the driver immediately that this is not their normal stop, and then the driver can intervene.”

Earl said they plan to expand the system to four more schools this year.

That will include Griffin Creek, Hoover, Jacksonville and Oak Grove.

He said the district plans to continue expanding the program in the future.

Derek Strom
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
