Medford school district is looking for a new superintendent

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District wants to hear from the community about what they would like to see in a superintendent.

Brian Shumate, the current Superintendent, is leaving the Medford School District in June.

Cynthia Wright with the Medford School District Board of Directors said picking the right superintendent sets the precedent for the school.

“The superintendent has the vision and the board creates the goals, but then the superintendent puts those into play,” Wright said.

If you want to weigh in, there is a public meeting on Thursday, March 7th at the Medford School District’s office.

If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can take a survey online.

