Medford School District launches free call-in counseling

A local school district is launching a wellness hotline to assist everyone in the community.
Medford School District says it’s counselors are available to speak with anyone struggling with any possible losses.
The district says after launching today, it’s already received calls from people who need help.
Natalie Hurd, communications coordinator for Medford School District says, “Sometimes its just helpful to talk to someone that’s just an objective listening ear. What has occurred over the last week is like nothing we’ve ever seen before, so the need for support is there.”
Hurd says the wellness hotline is available to anyone in the community.
The line is available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.
There is also a Spanish line available from 10 am to 2 pm Monday through Friday.
Call 541-842-3643 to connect with counselors.
