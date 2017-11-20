Medford School District looking to change start date

Medford, Ore.- An email was sent to parents of students in the Medford School District today. The district stated that they think an earlier start time would help with students success later in the year, when it comes to standardized testing.
“The thought here is that if we start a little bit earlier it gives students 4 extra days prior to assessments. So it gives them the competitive edge, similar to some other districts in the area,” Medford School District’s Natalie Hurd says.
If the Medford School District’s calendar were to start a week earlier, the district says that it would allow students to finish up their finals quarter before spring break.